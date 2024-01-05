MagazineBuy Print

Italy court clears Maradona of tax evasion years after his death

Maradona was accused of allegedly using proxy companies in Liechtenstein to dodge legal fees when receiving payments between 1985 and 1990 from the Napoli club for his personal image rights.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 20:50 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Maradona died in November 2020 from a heart attack. Fans of Napoli and the Argentine national team worshipped him as the “god of football”.
Maradona died in November 2020 from a heart attack. Fans of Napoli and the Argentine national team worshipped him as the "god of football". | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Maradona died in November 2020 from a heart attack. Fans of Napoli and the Argentine national team worshipped him as the “god of football”. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy’s highest court cleared the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona of tax evasion charges, ending a 30-year-long legal battle between the ex-Napoli striker and revenue authorities.

Known as “El Pibe de Oro”, or the Golden Foot, Maradona was accused of allegedly using proxy companies in Liechtenstein to dodge legal fees when receiving payments between 1985 and 1990 from the Napoli club for his personal image rights.

“It is over, and I can clearly state without fear of being contradicted that Maradona has never been a tax evader,” his lawyer, Angelo Pisani, told Reuters.

Rome’s Court of Cassation overturned a 2018 verdict in mid-December, a court document published on Wednesday and seen by  Reuters showed.

ALSO READ: Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti

Maradona died in November 2020 from a heart attack. Fans of Napoli and the Argentine national team worshipped him as the “god of football”.

Investigations into the footballer’s tax payments started in the early 1990s and resulted in charges of 37 million euros ($40.38 million) and the confiscation of some of the player’s belongings during his visits to Italy.

Pisani added that the final verdict “does justice to fans, to the values of sport, but mostly to the memory of Maradona”.

“It places a gravestone on a persecution that he suffered for 30 years,” he said.

“...The heirs now have a legal right to claim damages,” Pisani said. “I hope that they use it, in memory of their father.”

Related Topics

Diego Maradona

