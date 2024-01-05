MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti

The 20-year-old England international has taken La Liga by storm since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund this summer for 103 million euros ($112 million).

Published : Jan 05, 2024 17:57 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bellingham could make his Copa del Rey debut on Saturday when reigning champion Madrid visits fourth-tier Arandina.
Bellingham could make his Copa del Rey debut on Saturday when reigning champion Madrid visits fourth-tier Arandina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bellingham could make his Copa del Rey debut on Saturday when reigning champion Madrid visits fourth-tier Arandina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world, his coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday.

The 20-year-old England international has taken La Liga by storm since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund this summer for 103 million euros ($112 million).

Bellingham is the division’s top goalscorer with 13 strikes and has 17 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

“He’s doing very well, he’s done very well in the first part of the season, taking into account he is adapting to our club and to a new culture, a new language,” Ancelotti told a news conference when asked if Bellingham was the best player in the world.

ALSO READ: La Liga: Barcelona edges Las Palmas with late Gundogan goal; Sevilla loses 0-2 to Athletic

“For us, obviously he is the best.”

Bellingham could make his Copa del Rey debut on Saturday when reigning champion Madrid visits fourth-tier Arandina.

Ancelotti said Turkish midfielder Arda Guler could start for the first time since his arrival, while Eduardo Camavinga is back in the squad after injury.

The Italian coach confirmed Toni Kroos has a minor ankle problem and would not travel, along with Vinicius Junior, who made his comeback from injury in midweek, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Related Topics

Jude Bellingham /

Carlo Ancelotti /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. seek redemption against high-flying Aussies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  3. BBL: Melbourne Stars keeper Sam Harper hospitalised due to head injury
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Round 1 Matches: Day 1 Highlights, Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Quick Guns fashion a Dhoni trick for winning streak in Ultimate Kho Kho season 2
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  2. Injured Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai to miss key cup clashes
    Reuters
  3. ‘No way the lads’: Sunderland sorry as bar gets Newcastle makeover
    AFP
  4. Mbappe waives ‘tens of millions’ in order to ease PSG exit
    AFP
  5. Brazil orders Rodrigues return as CBF chief ahead of Olympic deadline
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. seek redemption against high-flying Aussies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  3. BBL: Melbourne Stars keeper Sam Harper hospitalised due to head injury
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Round 1 Matches: Day 1 Highlights, Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Quick Guns fashion a Dhoni trick for winning streak in Ultimate Kho Kho season 2
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment