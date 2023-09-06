MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rodgers backs Henderson against ‘morality officers’ over Saudi move

Henderson’s claim a huge rise in salary was not the driving factor for his departure from Liverpool has been met with scepticism.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 21:10 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ettifaq’s English midfielder #10 Jordan Henderson runs past Nassr’s Senegalese Forward #10 Sadio Mane during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on August 14, 2023.
Ettifaq’s English midfielder #10 Jordan Henderson runs past Nassr’s Senegalese Forward #10 Sadio Mane during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on August 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ettifaq’s English midfielder #10 Jordan Henderson runs past Nassr’s Senegalese Forward #10 Sadio Mane during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on August 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has called critics of Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia “morality officers” after the former Liverpool captain apologised for upsetting the LGBTQ community.

Henderson had been a vocal supporter of gay rights during his time at Anfield.

But his move to the Gulf kingdom to join Al-Ettifaq has been met with strong criticism from rights groups.

In an interview with  The Athletic on Tuesday, Henderson said he has been hurt by that backlash and believes his presence in Saudi Arabia “is only a positive thing” given his previous statements in support of gay rights.

Also Read: Jenni Hermoso accuses Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kiss

Rodgers, who said last month he had turned down an approach from a Saudi club before joining Scottish champions Celtic for a second spell in June, worked with Henderson for three years during his time as Liverpool boss.

“It’s their profession, it’s their life, so they have to do what’s best for them,” Rodgers told  talkSPORT radio on Wednesday.

“There are so many morality officers around the world nowadays that are judging people.

“But Jordan I know extremely well, and I know the love he had and will always have for Liverpool.

“He was at the stage of his career where he probably wasn’t going to be the first name on the team sheet any more.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 was rigged to help Messi, Argentina win - Van Gaal; Van Dijk disagrees

“At 32 years of age, he’s won absolutely everything. He probably fancied a different challenge, and out of respect, it probably didn’t feel right for him being at another Premier League club.

“So to go abroad and take on a new challenge clearly suited him.”

Henderson’s claim a huge rise in salary was not the driving factor for his departure from Liverpool has also been met with scepticism.

However, Rodgers believes it is the Saudi Pro League’s strategy, as well as money, that makes it a serious rival to Europe’s top leagues for football’s best talent.

Also Read: The wrong Ivana: Spain mistakenly honours Icardi’s sister for winning FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr in December kicked off an exodus of star names from Europe, including Neymar and Karim Benzema.

“It’s definitely something that makes players wobble because of the money that’s talked about and what it can do for players and the legacy it can create for their families for years down the line,” Rodgers added.

“What makes (Saudi Arabia) dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there.”

Related Topics

Jordan Henderson /

Al-Ettifaq /

Saudi Pro League /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Imam, Rizwan take PAK near 150 in 194 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rodgers backs Henderson against ‘morality officers’ over Saudi move
    AFP
  3. Yuzvendra Chahal signs with Kent for remainder of County Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Tata Steel Chess India: Vachier-Lagrave is sole leader going into last day of rapid
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rodgers backs Henderson against ‘morality officers’ over Saudi move
    AFP
  2. After luring Neymar, Mane and a slew of stars, the Saudi Pro League transfer window is set to shut
    AP
  3. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Flekken gets the nod as Netherlands’ search for regular keeper continues
    Reuters
  4. Jenni Hermoso accuses Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kiss
    AP
  5. Premier League to support new PFA brain health assistance fund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Imam, Rizwan take PAK near 150 in 194 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rodgers backs Henderson against ‘morality officers’ over Saudi move
    AFP
  3. Yuzvendra Chahal signs with Kent for remainder of County Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Tata Steel Chess India: Vachier-Lagrave is sole leader going into last day of rapid
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment