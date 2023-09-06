MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

The wrong Ivana: Spain mistakenly honours Icardi’s sister for winning FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

A correction was made on Wednesday’s edition, honouring the correct Ivana, who lifted Spain’s first Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 18:28 IST , London, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ivana Andres won the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Spain while Ivana Icardi, the sister of Mauri Icardi, is an Argentinian celebrity from Mallorca.
Ivana Andres won the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Spain while Ivana Icardi, the sister of Mauri Icardi, is an Argentinian celebrity from Mallorca. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Instagram
infoIcon

Ivana Andres won the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Spain while Ivana Icardi, the sister of Mauri Icardi, is an Argentinian celebrity from Mallorca. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Instagram

The Spanish Government mistakenly honoured celebrity Ivana Icardi, sister of Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, instead of Women’s World Cup winning captain Ivana Andres, with the country’s Royal Order of Sports Merit, Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) confirmed on Wednesday.

CSD issued an official apology for the “human error” which they “deeply regret” after the blunder was published in Tuesday’s edition of Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE).

ALSO READ
Bonmati dedicates UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award to Hermoso; talks about Rubiales scandal

A correction was made on Wednesday’s edition, honouring the correct Ivana, who lifted Spain’s first Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month.

Ivana Icardi, an Argentinian celebrity who resides in Mallorca and has participated in several Spanish reality television shows, reacted in confusion on social media.

“This really happened! How could they possibly get something like this wrong?,” Icardi wrote while sharing a copy of BOE’s page with her name on it.

Real Madrid defender Andres reacted to the news posting on X the viral meme of Spider-Man pointing at another Spider-Man.

However, Ivana was not the only mistake made by those in charge of the list of honorees. Midfielder Aitana Bonmati, World Cup player of the tournament and UEFA Player of the Year, also had her name misspelt in Tuesday’s edition of BOE.

ALSO READ
Rubiales kiss ‘should never have happened’, says FIFA chief Infantino

The blunder comes among the headlines generated by Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales’ after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the final in Sydney on Aug. 20.

He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

Coach Jorge Vilda, one of his closest allies, was sacked on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended Rubiales for his behaviour that has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Spain /

Mauro Icardi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan attain career-best ICC ODI Rankings
    PTI
  2. Premier League to support new PFA brain health assistance fund
    Reuters
  3. The wrong Ivana: Spain mistakenly honours Icardi’s sister for winning FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pressure rising for out-of-form Germany as Japan, France await
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League to support new PFA brain health assistance fund
    Reuters
  2. The wrong Ivana: Spain mistakenly honours Icardi’s sister for winning FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2022 was rigged to help Messi, Argentina win - Van Gaal; Van Dijk disagrees
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United signs FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 top-scorer Hinata Miyazawa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Leicester City crash failure was ‘irrecoverable’ by pilot: Report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan attain career-best ICC ODI Rankings
    PTI
  2. Premier League to support new PFA brain health assistance fund
    Reuters
  3. The wrong Ivana: Spain mistakenly honours Icardi’s sister for winning FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pressure rising for out-of-form Germany as Japan, France await
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment