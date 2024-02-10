MagazineBuy Print

Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more

JOR v QAT: Follow live updates of the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match from the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Updated : Feb 10, 2024 19:39 IST

Team Sportstar
General view inside the Lusail stadium before the AFC Asian Cup final
General view inside the Lusail stadium before the AFC Asian Cup final | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

General view inside the Lusail stadium before the AFC Asian Cup final | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match from the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match buildup and commentary.

  • February 10, 2024 19:38
    Lusail stadium looks set for the final!
  • February 10, 2024 19:37
    Livestream and telecast info

    When and where is the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match kicking-off?

    The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 9 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

    How can you watch the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match?

    The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

  • February 10, 2024 19:10
    Match Preview:

    AFC Asian Cup : Defending champs Qatar and dark horse Jordan look to answer critics in all-Arab final

    Qatar and Jordan will play an all-Arab Asian Cup final on Saturday where both teams are highly motivated to answer critics who gave them no chance of going so far.

