Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more

Livestream and telecast info

When and where is the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match kicking-off?

The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 9 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

How can you watch the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match?

The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).