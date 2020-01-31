Joshua King to Man Utd: Howe confirms interest but Solskjaer rules out move

Eddie Howe is desperate to keep Joshua King at Bournemouth amid reports the striker could be set to return to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short on attacking options and King, who came through the youth system at Old Trafford, is reported to be high on United's hit list.

With the Cherries embroiled in a fight for Premier League survival, manager Howe does not want to lose the Norway international - currently sidelined by a hamstring injury - so close to the end of the transfer window.

"We have missed him since he has been out injured, so speaking as manager I would be very reluctant to let him leave," he said ahead of the Cherries' crunch home clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

"With a day to go in the window it's very difficult to find a replacement.

"It's going to be [a decision] between the chief executive and owner. I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position.

"I'm not going to deny anything you have read but I don't want to talk about it too much. He is much valued and loved by us.

"He is a massive part of our team, he brings that unique pace and strength, coupled with technical ability and an eye for goal."

- Solskjaer rules out move -

Manchester United is unlikely to re-sign Joshua King from Bournemouth before the transfer deadline, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Asked about the prospect of signing King on deadline day, Solskjaer said: "I don't think we'll do any more business, no, I don't think so."

The United boss said following a 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Manchester City – which was insufficient to book a place in the final as they went down 3-2 on aggregate – that he craved a forward who "wants to break their nose" to score.

"Mason [Greenwood] can break [his] nose as well, there's no worries about that. As I've said, January has always been difficult and it's not just something you do like that," said Solskjaer.

"I'm happy with the ones I've got here and of course with Bruno [Fernandes] coming in, that was a big thing for me, that we can play in a different way maybe.

"And of course with the centre-backs coming back and what we've done lately with three at the back, that might be an option to change tactically a little bit."