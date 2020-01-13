Juanan Gonzalez signs new two-year deal at Bengaluru FC

Defender Juanan Gonzalez has signed a new two-year deal to keep him at Bengaluru FC (BFC) until the end of the 2021-2022 season, the club announced on Monday. The new term will make the 32-year-old, who joined in the summer of 2016, the club's longest-serving foreigner.

The Spaniard has made 96 appearances till date for the club, scoring four goals, and has been an integral part of the club’s last two campaigns in the ISL, finishing runner-up in 2017-18 and a title-winner in 2018-19.

“I have always maintained that I am content at this club, this city and this league,"Juanan said. "My family has been very happy since we moved to Bengaluru and I am looking forward to contributing to this club for as long as I can."

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, who too joined BFC at the same time as Juanan, said: “He gives everything for the team, and with his experience and talent, is one of the most important players. We are all very happy that he has signed a new contract."