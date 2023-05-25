Bellingham doubtful for Dortmund’s title decider against Mainz - coach

Jude Bellingham is still a doubt for Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title decider against Mainz on Sunday, manager Edin Terzic said, meaning the midfielder could miss what is likely to be his last game for the Ruhr valley club.

Bellingham is nursing a knee injury and missed last week’s 3-0 win over Augsburg, which put Dortmund one win away from their first league trophy in 11 years. Dortmund are two points clear of Bayern Munich going into the last game.

“There is still a question mark on Jude,” Terzic told reporters on Thursday. “He has been able to intensify his training, which looks pretty good. We’re going to look at the units today and tomorrow. We definitely want him in the squad.”

Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side in the close season transfer window, with Sky Sports reporting that Spanish heavyweight Real Madrid is in talks to sign the England international.