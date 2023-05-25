Football

Bellingham doubtful for Dortmund’s title decider against Mainz - coach

Bellingham is nursing a knee injury and missed last week’s 3-0 win over Augsburg, which put Dortmund one win away from their first league trophy in 11 years.

Team Sportstar
25 May, 2023 19:03 IST
Bellingham, nursing a knee injury, is doubtful for Sunday’s clash against Mainz.

Bellingham, nursing a knee injury, is doubtful for Sunday’s clash against Mainz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jude Bellingham is still a doubt for Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title decider against Mainz on Sunday, manager Edin Terzic said, meaning the midfielder could miss what is likely to be his last game for the Ruhr valley club.

Bellingham is nursing a knee injury and missed last week’s 3-0 win over Augsburg, which put Dortmund one win away from their first league trophy in 11 years. Dortmund are two points clear of Bayern Munich going into the last game.

Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hopes for dramatic twist

“There is still a question mark on Jude,” Terzic told reporters on Thursday. “He has been able to intensify his training, which looks pretty good. We’re going to look at the units today and tomorrow. We definitely want him in the squad.”

Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side in the close season transfer window, with Sky Sports reporting that Spanish heavyweight Real Madrid is in talks to sign the England international.

