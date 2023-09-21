MagazineBuy Print

Alex Sandro out with hamstring injury, says Juventus

In a statement Juventus said that the Brazil defender underwent tests in Turin "which revealed a medium-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh".

Published : Sep 21, 2023 17:39 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

Juventus’ Alex Sandro in action.
Juventus’ Alex Sandro in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Juventus’ Alex Sandro in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Alex Sandro will be out for at least two weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in training, Juventus said on Thursday.

In a statement Juventus said that the Brazil defender underwent tests in Turin “which revealed a medium-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh”.

“The player has already started the rehabilitation process and will repeat the instrumental tests in 15 days to define his recovery time more precisely,” the team added.

Injuries of this nature usually keep players out of action for around a month.

Alex Sandro has played twice this season for Juventus although he did not feature in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Lazio.

The Turin club sits second in Serie A, two points behind Inter Milan, and is at Sassuolo on Saturday before hosting high-flying Lecce on Tuesday.

