Allegri returns for second Juventus spell in place of Pirlo

Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new Juventus coach, succeeding Andrea Pirlo, returning to the club for a second spell in charge, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Allegri, who won five successive Serie A titles during his first spell between 2014 and 2019, as well as lifting the Coppa Italia four times and finishing as Champions League runners-up twice, replaces Pirlo, who was sacked after a poor season.

Pirlo started his first season in charge of a senior side looking to make it 10 successive Serie A titles for Juve, but the rookie coach struggled.

Juve even headed into the final day of the season facing the prospect of failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12, but victory over Bologna, and other results going their way, saw them scrape in.

While Pirlo did manage to win the Coppa Italia by beating Atalanta earlier this month, Juve's league position, coupled with a second-successive Champions League last-16 exit, put the coach's job in danger.