Football Football Juventus confirms Andrea Pirlo sacking after one season in charge Massimiliano Allegri is set to return to his former position after Pirlo who was appointed last summer could only lead Juventus to fourth place this season. Reuters 28 May, 2021 15:23 IST Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead Juventus to fourth place this season. - REUTERS Reuters 28 May, 2021 15:23 IST Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.READ: Allegri to replace Pirlo as Juventus coach - reports Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champion Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager Thank you for everything, @Pirlo_official!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 28, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.