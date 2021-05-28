Football

Juventus confirms Andrea Pirlo sacking after one season in charge

Massimiliano Allegri is set to return to his former position after Pirlo who was appointed last summer could only lead Juventus to fourth place this season.

Reuters
28 May, 2021 15:23 IST

Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead Juventus to fourth place this season.   -  REUTERS

Reuters
28 May, 2021 15:23 IST

Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo after one season in charge, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday.

READ: Allegri to replace Pirlo as Juventus coach - reports

Pirlo was appointed last summer with no prior coaching experience and could only lead reigning Serie A champion Juventus to fourth place this season, with Massimiliano Allegri expected to return for a second spell as manager

 