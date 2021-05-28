FIFA Rankings: Belgium stays on top as India retains 105th spot

While recent months have seen a raft of league championships build to a climax, it has been a quiet period for international football -- something mirrored in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking.

With only one match played since the last edition was published -- a Ukraine-Bahrain friendly that ended all square (1-1) -- the Top 50 remains unchanged, with Belgium leading the way, as per fifa.com.

The Indian team has retained its 105th spot ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June. Bahrain's one-place gain (98, +1) is the only movement among the 210 national teams that make up the ranking.

Ukraine remains 24th but, having dropped points, nearest pursuer Serbia has closed the gap.

The next FIFA Men's World Ranking will be released on August 12, 2021.