Football Football FIFA Rankings: Belgium stays on top as India retains 105th spot With only one match played since the last rankings was published, the Top 50 remains unchanged, with Belgium leading the way from France and Brazil. ANI 28 May, 2021 12:29 IST Belgium leads the way ahead of France and Brazil in the latest FIFA rankings. - Reuters (Representational Image) ANI 28 May, 2021 12:29 IST While recent months have seen a raft of league championships build to a climax, it has been a quiet period for international football -- something mirrored in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking.With only one match played since the last edition was published -- a Ukraine-Bahrain friendly that ended all square (1-1) -- the Top 50 remains unchanged, with Belgium leading the way, as per fifa.com.The Indian team has retained its 105th spot ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June. Bahrain's one-place gain (98, +1) is the only movement among the 210 national teams that make up the ranking.READ: Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe Ukraine remains 24th but, having dropped points, nearest pursuer Serbia has closed the gap. ALSO READ: CONMEBOL to decide on Copa America venue next week The next FIFA Men's World Ranking will be released on August 12, 2021. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.