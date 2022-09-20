Football

Di Maria handed two-match ban for red card in Monza humiliation

Argentina winger Di Maria was sent off five minutes before half-time of Sunday's 1-0 loss, also Monza's first ever win in the Italian top flight, after lashing out at Armando Izzo.

Milan 20 September, 2022 22:09 IST
Juventus’ Angel Di Maria walks off the pitch dejected after he was shown a red card against Monza in a Serie A match on September 18, 2022.

Juventus' Angel Di Maria walks off the pitch dejected after he was shown a red card against Monza in a Serie A match on September 18, 2022.

Angel Di Maria has been banned for two matches for elbowing an opponent during their humiliating loss to promoted Monza, Serie A said on Tuesday.

He later blamed himself for Juve's first league reverse of the season which left them in eighth and seven points behind leaders Napoli.

The 34-year-old will miss the visit of Bologna and Juve's trip to champions AC Milan after the international break, in which he will take part in two pre-World Cup friendlies.

Jose Mourinho will miss Roma's visit to his old team Inter Milan following his one-match suspension.

The Portuguese was banned for "entering the pitch in the 11th minute" of his team's 1-0 home loss to Atalanta on Sunday and "ranting at a player from the opposing team".

Roma had feared that Mourinho would be hit with as much as a three-match suspension after his vehement protests at referee Daniele Chiffi for not giving a penalty for a challenge on Nicolo Zaniolo in the second half.

