Football

Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic double gives Juventus 3-0 win at Salernitana

The game marked a return to form for Serbian Vlahovic, who has struggled with injuries this season, but made his first league start since October.

Reuters
08 February, 2023 09:38 IST
08 February, 2023 09:38 IST
Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic celebrates with Nicolo Fagioli after scoring his second goal during the Serie A match against Salernitana on February 7, 2023.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic celebrates with Nicolo Fagioli after scoring his second goal during the Serie A match against Salernitana on February 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The game marked a return to form for Serbian Vlahovic, who has struggled with injuries this season, but made his first league start since October.

Juventus outclassed Salernitana 3-0 on Tuesday in Serie A, with two goals and one assist from striker Dusan Vlahovic helping the visitor move up to 10th place in the standings.

The game marked a return to form for Serbian Vlahovic, who has struggled with injuries this season, but made his first league start since October.

Also Read
Serie A: Italian police on alert after Serbian ultras ambush Roma fans

Juventus got a penalty after 26 minutes when Hans Nicolussi fouled Manuel Locatelli inside the box with Vlahovic converting the penalty.

Vlahovic almost netted a second in the 37th minute, but his shot from an acute angle at the edge of the box went just wide of the post.

Filip Kostic doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tapped the ball in from close range after Vlahovic’s initial shot bounced into his path, providing an unintended assist.

Juventus could have scored a third in the last seconds before the break when Locatelli made a run unmarked into the box, but Salernitana keeper Guillermo Ochoa reacted early and parried his attempted lob.

Vlahovic got his second goal 80 seconds into the second half when he ran through in the box and smashed the ball low into the right corner.

Also Read | FFP allegations, misfiring Haaland: Problems mount for Manchester City and Guardiola

Salernitana almost pulled one back in the 51st minute, with Junior Sambia sending a cross that went through almost everyone in the box, but forward Boulaye Dia was unable to stretch himself in time to guide the ball into the open net.

Instead, Juve could have added to their tally but were denied by the woodwork with Angel Di Maria hitting the crossbar after 53 minutes and Moise Kean striking the post late on.

The result moved Juventus on to 26 points from 21 matches, while Salernitana are 16th with 21 points.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us