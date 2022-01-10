Football Football Juve dealt major blow as Chiesa requires ligament surgery Juventus forward Federico Chiesa will require surgery on a torn ligament injury picked up in his side's win over AS Roma, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday Reuters 10 January, 2022 17:34 IST Juventus forward Federico Chiesa to undergo surgery on a torn ligament injury picked up in his side's win over AS Roma. - Reuters Reuters 10 January, 2022 17:34 IST Juventus forward Federico Chiesa will require surgery on a torn ligament injury picked up in his side's win over AS Roma, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday.Chiesa, one of Juve's standout performers this season, limped off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, a thrilling match his side went on to win 4-3, before arriving on crutches at the club's training ground for further tests the following morning. Roma wastes lead, goes down to Juventus The results dealt Juve a major blow as they look to turn their season around, and will likely deprive Italy of a frontline forward for their World Cup playoff in March.Chiesa will "require surgery in the coming days" on an anterior cruciate ligament injury, his club said.Juventus sits fifth in the Serie A standings, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan, having played one game more. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :