Football

Serie A: Juventus fans to be barred for racist abuse of Lukaku

Lukaku was subjected to abuse during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg at Juventus “before, during, and after the penalty” he scored to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, the player’s representatives said.

Reuters
ROME 24 April, 2023 19:58 IST
ROME 24 April, 2023 19:58 IST
171 Juventus fans have been banned for racially abusing Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 4.

171 Juventus fans have been banned for racially abusing Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 4. | Photo Credit: AP

Lukaku was subjected to abuse during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg at Juventus “before, during, and after the penalty” he scored to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, the player’s representatives said.

The Italian authorities will impose stadium bans on 171 Juventus fans found to have chanted racist abuse at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a Coppa Italia semifinal earlier this month, police said on Monday.

Lukaku was subjected to abuse during the first leg at Juventus “before, during, and after the penalty” he scored to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, the player’s representatives said.

Also Read
Romelu Lukaku’s ban overturned in statement against racism

The police did not specify the length of the bans that the fans would face for the offence. They were identified using video footage from the stadium.

Inter fans also taunted their Juventus rivals during the game with chants referring to the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, police added.

The police findings will be passed on to the football authorities for possible further action.

Lukaku will play in the return leg on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism.

Lukaku was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his goal celebration during which he held his finger up to his mouth to silence Juventus fans.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us