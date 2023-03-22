Football

‘Napoli fan’ prosecutor steps aside from legal case against Juventus

In a video shot at a legal conference in Milan in 2019, a year before the inquiry into top-flight Serie A club Juventus opened, Turin prosecutor Ciro Santoriello said: “I am a huge fan of Napoli (football team), I hate Juventus”.

MILAN 22 March, 2023 20:34 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Juventus, Italy’s most successful soccer team, is based in the northwestern city of Turin. 

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, is based in the northwestern city of Turin.

One of three prosecutors accusing Italian soccer club Juventus of financial misconduct has left the case after the emergence of derogatory comments he made about the team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

“As a soccer fan I care about Napoli, as a prosecutor I am against Juventus, against robberies on the pitch,” he added in what appears to be a light-hearted exchange.

Juventus, Italy’s most successful soccer team, is based in the northwestern city of Turin. The club was relegated to Serie B in 2006 for its part in a match-fixing scandal centred on the allocation of referees.

The video, which has been recirculated widely on social media in recent months, angered Juventus supporters and raised questions over possible bias in probing the club. Santoriello has not questioned the authenticity of the video.

Public prosecutors in Turin have requested that former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself stand trial over allegations of false accounting.

Juventus has denied wrongdoing and said its accounting was in line with industry standards.

HEARING NEXT WEEK

The source said prosecutor Santoriello communicated his decision to Turin’s chief prosecutor, saying he wanted to avoid any potential pressures from media on the trial after the video resurfaced.

Santoriello could not be immediately reached for comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to start on Monday to decide whether to send the defendants to trial or acquit them. Such hearings can last months.

It will be attended by the other two prosecutors in charge of the investigation, the source said.

The Turin investigation has triggered a separate inquiry over the club’s finances by Italy’s sports authority, which resulted in a 15-point deduction for Juventus this season. Napoli tops the league and appears certain to win the title for only the third time.

Juventus have appealed the decision at Italy’s Sports Guarantee Board. A hearing on the case is scheduled on April 19. 

