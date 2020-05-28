Juventus signing Kulusevski hoping to emulate De Bruyne

Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski hopes he can become as good as Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Kulusevski, 20, was bought by Juve for €35million in January before being sent back to Parma on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Swedish attacker said he had watched De Bruyne closely and is hoping he can emulate the Belgium star.

"He is one of the top five players in the world," Kulusevski told Sky Sport on Wednesday.

"I study a lot because he is a phenomenal player and because I want to become like [him], but also stronger.

"Among my habits is to watch many games, because I learn a lot from my colleagues."

Kulusevski was also linked with a move to Inter before deciding to sign with Juventus.

The former Atalanta man said Juve coach Maurizio Sarri was one of the key reasons he chose the Serie A champion.

"One of the reasons why I chose the Bianconeri was Sarri," Kulusevski said.

"I think I can do very well and learn a lot with him. I watched all his Chelsea games."