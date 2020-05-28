Football Football Juventus signing Kulusevski hoping to emulate De Bruyne Signed by Juventus in January, Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski hopes to emulate Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 12:29 IST Dejan Kulusevski was also linked with a move to Inter before deciding to sign with Juventus. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 12:29 IST Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski hopes he can become as good as Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.Kulusevski, 20, was bought by Juve for €35million in January before being sent back to Parma on loan for the remainder of the season.The Swedish attacker said he had watched De Bruyne closely and is hoping he can emulate the Belgium star."He is one of the top five players in the world," Kulusevski told Sky Sport on Wednesday."I study a lot because he is a phenomenal player and because I want to become like [him], but also stronger."Among my habits is to watch many games, because I learn a lot from my colleagues."READ: Napoli could lose Koulibaly without Champions League: Dossena Kulusevski was also linked with a move to Inter before deciding to sign with Juventus.The former Atalanta man said Juve coach Maurizio Sarri was one of the key reasons he chose the Serie A champion."One of the reasons why I chose the Bianconeri was Sarri," Kulusevski said."I think I can do very well and learn a lot with him. I watched all his Chelsea games." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos