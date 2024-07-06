MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Juventus signs goalkeeper Di Gregorio from Monza

Juventus said it had agreed a deal with Monza that would see it pay out 18 million euros ($19.50 million) for Di Gregorio.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 09:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
 Di Gregorio, a product of Inter Milan’s youth academy, kept 12 clean sheets for Monza in the 2023-24 season.
 Di Gregorio, a product of Inter Milan's youth academy, kept 12 clean sheets for Monza in the 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: MASSIMO PINCA
infoIcon

 

Juventus has signed Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from fellow Serie A club Monza, the Turin-based side said on Friday.

Juventus said it had agreed a deal with Monza that would see it pay out 18 million euros ($19.50 million) for Di Gregorio.

The 26-year-old, a product of Inter Milan’s youth academy, kept 12 clean sheets for Monza in the 2023-24 season.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer

“Michele joins Juventus as the winner of the Best Goalkeeper prize in Serie A last season, which was earned through his excellent reactions between the posts for Monza,” the Serie A club said in a statement.

“He is an all-round goalkeeper, though. Beyond his shot-stopping abilities, he is good with his feet too, making him a prime example of a modern goalkeeper.” ($1 = 0.9228 euros) 

