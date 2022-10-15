Juventus 1-0 Torino, Serie A HIGHLIGHTS: Vlahovic’s late strike helps JUV earn full points

Hello and welcome to the highlights of Torino vs Juventus Serie A match.

LINEUPS

Torino: Vanja - Rodriguez, Lataro, Aina - Linetty, Lukic, Djidji, Schuurs - Vlasic - Radonjic, Miranchuk

Juventus: Szczesny - Danilo, Bremer, Sandro, Cuadrado - McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic - Kean, Vlahovic

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Torino vs Juventus match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 15.

The match will be broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. It will also be live streamed on Voot Select.