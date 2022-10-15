Football

Juventus 1-0 Torino, Serie A HIGHLIGHTS: Vlahovic’s late strike helps JUV earn full points

Torino vs Juventus: Follow highlights, updates, and commentary from the Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Last Updated: 15 October, 2022 23:35 IST
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring the lone goal of the match against Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, on October 15, 2022.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring the lone goal of the match against Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, on October 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to the highlights of Torino vs Juventus Serie A match.

LINEUPS

Torino: Vanja - Rodriguez, Lataro, Aina - Linetty, Lukic, Djidji, Schuurs - Vlasic - Radonjic, Miranchuk

Juventus: Szczesny - Danilo, Bremer, Sandro, Cuadrado - McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic - Kean, Vlahovic

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Torino vs Juventus match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 15.

The match will be broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. It will also be live streamed on Voot Select.

