MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals

Cleiton Silva’s brace helped East Bengal dominate its rival to secure a comfortable 3-1 win and extend its unbeaten streak.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 21:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrates after scoring a goal.
FILE: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Cleiton Silva managed to score a brace while Nandhakumar Sekar also chipped in with a goal as East Bengal comfortably beat rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal highlights

The win means that East Bengal will qualify for the semifinals as Group A topper, having won all three of its group-stage fixtures.

Carles Cuadrat’s men will go up against Jamshedpur FC in the semifinals.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Kalinga Super Cup /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal highlights, Kalinga Super Cup: Red and Gold win Kolkata Derby 3-1 to set up semifinal clash with Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave highlights Goa’s pursuit of world-class sporting hub status
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Updates: Patna Pirates 21-15 UP Yoddhas after first-half; Telugu Titans loses to Bengaluru Bulls 26-42
    Team Sportstar
  5. Salah’s injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern commemorates ‘great German’ Beckenbauer in stadium ceremony
    Reuters
  3. Gent Conference League game with Maccabi Haifa to be behind closed doors
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Aymen Hussein double helps Iraq stun four-time winner Japan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Basaksehir ends contract with Israeli football player over his posting on Gaza hostages
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal highlights, Kalinga Super Cup: Red and Gold win Kolkata Derby 3-1 to set up semifinal clash with Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Conclave highlights Goa’s pursuit of world-class sporting hub status
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Updates: Patna Pirates 21-15 UP Yoddhas after first-half; Telugu Titans loses to Bengaluru Bulls 26-42
    Team Sportstar
  5. Salah’s injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment