Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals

Cleiton Silva managed to score a brace while Nandhakumar Sekar also chipped in with a goal as East Bengal comfortably beat rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The win means that East Bengal will qualify for the semifinals as Group A topper, having won all three of its group-stage fixtures.

Carles Cuadrat’s men will go up against Jamshedpur FC in the semifinals.

