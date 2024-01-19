LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score, Kalinga Super Cup: MBSG v EBFC lineups, Kolkata derby updates, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Key Updates
- January 19, 2024 18:39Mohun Bagan lineup!
- January 19, 2024 18:39East Bengal lineup!
- January 19, 2024 18:11East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat shares his thoughts ahead of the Kolkata derby
- January 19, 2024 17:45East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Kolkata derby head-to-head record before Kalinga Super Cup 2024
- January 19, 2024 17:32Preview
Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Super Cup with an aim to seal the semifinal spot here on Friday.
They have six points each in Group A and are also level on goal difference (+2), but East Bengal has a slight edge on goals scored.
A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as it chases its first semifinal appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018.
“Both teams must be very motivated. We know in football that when you’re looking for a draw, you end up losing the game. So, for us, it’s about winning. No question about that,” said Cuadrat at the pre-match press conference.
East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva agreed with his coach’s view.
“We cannot go for a draw, we must win the game. It’s always interesting to play a derby. It’s a big game, the biggest game in India. I’m happy to be a part of it,” said the Brazilian.
Both teams are missing Indian players who are a part of the national team at the ongoing AFC Asian Cup.
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM on Friday, January 19, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
You can also live stream the match for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.
