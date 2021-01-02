Kane and Son doing 'special things', says Mourinho

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are doing "special things" for Tottenham Hotspur this season, manager Jose Mourinho said after the dynamic duo both scored in a 3-0 win over Leeds United that lifted Spurs to third in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kane gave his side the lead from the penalty spot -- his 10th league goal of the season -- then combined with Son who doubled Tottenham's tally just before halftime.

It was Son's 100th goal for Tottenham and the 13th time this season that the pair had combined for a league goal, equalling the whole season record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95.

"I think in the Premier League there are many good players everywhere even in clubs where you don't believe they can have great players," Mourinho said. "But I have to say that Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season.

"They are very good players as you know for many years. I want more goals, especially from other players but today the second goal is great, is also great because it was something we spoke about against a team that defends the way Leeds does."

While the scoreline rather flattered Tottenham against a Leeds side who enjoyed 64 per cent possession, it snapped a four-game winless sequence in the Premier League and sent Mourinho's side back into the top four of the table.

It is in third spot with 29 points from 16 games, four behind joint-leader Liverpool and Manchester United.

"Of course the result is important. We didn't play the last match and the run of results in the least few weeks was not good so we needed these three points so we go up a little bit in the table," Mourinho said.

Tottenham's game in midweek was postponed after Fulham players tested positive for COVID-19, a decision that Mourinho still found puzzling on the day that three of his own players were condemned for breaking the rules to attend a party.

"I go back to the initial rules of if you have 14 players available you have to play," Mourinho said. "I don't see another reason for not doing it. I think every club does the best for their players to keep them all safe but then there are moments in private lives which you cannot control.

"Not everyone can be blamed so we have to carry on. If somebody has some positives, we have to play."