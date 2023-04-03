Football

Super Cup 2023: Kerala Blasters announces 29-men squad

The 29-men Kerala Blasters squad under the captaincy of Jessel Carneiro will face I-League Champion Round Glass Punjab in its Super Cup opener on April 8 at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 17:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters on Monday announced a 29-men squad for its 2023 Super Cup campaign.

FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters on Monday announced a 29-men squad for its 2023 Super Cup campaign. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat /The Hindu

Kerala Blasters FC announces its squad for the 2023 Super Cup on Monday. The 29-men squad under the captaincy of Jessel Carneiro is preparing for its tournament opener against I-League Champion Round Glass Punjab on April 8 at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Adrian Luna will not be participating in the tournament as the club has granted him extended leave citing personal reasons. Apart from Luna, the other foreign players have resumed training with the team after the ISL break.

“We are entering the race for the Hero Super Cup aiming for the title. The team is fully prepared for another competitive tournament, right after the Indian Super League. Along with foreign stars, determined home-grown talents will make the team complete in all sense and we are confident enough with their performance,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.

Australian forward player, Apostolos Giannou, comes in as the only international AFC player in the squad.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers
Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir
Defenders
Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna
Midfielders
Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan
Forwards
Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

