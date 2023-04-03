Super Cup 2023: Kerala Blasters announces 29-men squad

Kerala Blasters FC announces its squad for the 2023 Super Cup on Monday. The 29-men squad under the captaincy of Jessel Carneiro is preparing for its tournament opener against I-League Champion Round Glass Punjab on April 8 at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Adrian Luna will not be participating in the tournament as the club has granted him extended leave citing personal reasons. Apart from Luna, the other foreign players have resumed training with the team after the ISL break.

“We are entering the race for the Hero Super Cup aiming for the title. The team is fully prepared for another competitive tournament, right after the Indian Super League. Along with foreign stars, determined home-grown talents will make the team complete in all sense and we are confident enough with their performance,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.

Australian forward player, Apostolos Giannou, comes in as the only international AFC player in the squad.