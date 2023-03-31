Football

Moroccan player Kiyine involved in car crash in Belgium

Moroccan midfielder Sofian Kiyine was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital after a car crash near the Belgian city of Liege, his club said on Friday

31 March, 2023 15:02 IST
 Moroccan midfielder Sofian Kiyine was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital after a car crash near the Belgian city of Liege, his club said on Friday.

Belgian football club OH Leuven said Kiyine’s life is not in danger without elaborating on his condition. The accident happened on Thursday night when, according to local media reports, Kiyine lost control of his car at high speed with the vehicle ending up crashing into a sports hall.

“There were fortunately no other vehicles or persons involved in the accident,” the club said in a statement.

Born in Belgium, Kiyine has played for the Morocco U20 and U23 national teams.

