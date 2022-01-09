Senegal’s Koulibaly tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cup of Nations opener

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Senegal opens its campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe on Monday.

“Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Senegal. The defender, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now in self-isolation as per protocol,” Napoli said in a statement.

ALSO READ - All you need to know about AFCON 2021

Senegal was scheduled to depart Dakar on Wednesday but the trip was delayed for re-testing of the squad after positive cases for midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam. Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cisse later said a further six staff members had also tested positive.

On Thursday, Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team-mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde’s airport, putting their participation in the tournament in doubt.