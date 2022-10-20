Football

La Liga: Fan dies after being evacuated from stadium

The supporter had to leave the stadium on a stretcher after falling ill at Reale Arena before the game, which had to be delayed. 

20 October, 2022
A Real Sociedad fan died in hospital after being evacuated from the Reale Arena before his team's 1-0 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

The supporter had to leave the stadium on a stretcher after falling ill before the game, which was delayed as a result.

"We regret the death of the Txuri-Urdin club member who was evacuated before the start of today's match. Today's victory is for you. Rest in peace," wrote Real Sociedad on Twitter.

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who scored the only goal of the game, offered his support to the fan's family.

"In life there are many things more important than football and today, on behalf of the team and the club, I would like to give my condolences to the family of the deceased.

"It is a pity for all of us, above all on a night like tonight where the fans come here to enjoy themselves. The win is for him and his family."

According to Spanish reports, the supporter affected was an elderly man who had to be resuscitated in the stadium before being taken to hospital.

