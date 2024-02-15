MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona faces tricky game at Celta Vigo before focusing on Napoli trip

Barcelona crosses northern Spain to Celta Vigo on Saturday, four days before it travels to Napoli in the Champions League round of 16.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 19:47 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures from the sideline during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Granada at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures from the sideline during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Granada at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures from the sideline during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Granada at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Xavi Hernandez will have one more chance to get his Barcelona playing well before its first Champions League knockout-round game in three years.

Barcelona crosses northern Spain to Celta Vigo on Saturday, four days before it travels to Napoli in the Champions League round of 16.

Xavi stunned Barcelona less than three weeks ago when he announced he would not continue as coach after this season. He cited “mental fatigue” and said he hoped his announcement would release the tension he felt on his team. But Barcelona still looks like a side ill-equipped to make a deep run in Europe’s elite competition.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea mini-revival faces Man City reality check

After wins over Osasuna and Alaves, Barcelona had to endure jeers from its fans last weekend when it struggled to salvage a 3-3 draw against a relegation-threatened Granada. And that was with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen back in the lineup after he missed several weeks injured.

“Our defensive errors are killing us and have marked our season,” Xavi said after being irate at his team’s mistakes. “We cannot have any more slips.”

At first glance, the game against Rafa Benítez’s Celta looks like just what Barcelona needs. Celta is one spot and three points above the drop zone and has lost four of its last five games across La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

But Balaidos Stadium has proven to be one of the toughest grounds for Barcelona in recent years. Barcelona has won only one of its last eight visits to Celta, in 2020.

Celta striker Iago Aspas has done most of the damage against Barcelona, scoring 10 goals in 18 career league games against the Catalan club. The 36-year-old Aspas, however, is no longer a sure bet to start for Benítez after scoring only three times in this campaign.

ALSO READ: Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance

Jorgen Strand Larssen is Celta’s top-scoring threat with nine league goals. United States midfielder Luca de la Torre and Aspas have helped with five assists each.

Barcelona is in third place at 10 points behind leader Real Madrid.

Its game at Napoli comes after it failed to advance from the Champions League group phase in the previous two seasons.

OTHER GAMES

Madrid leads second-placed Girona by five points before the frontrunner visits crosstown rival Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Rayo, in 14th place, will play its first game under new coach Inigo Perez after the club fired Francisco Rodríguez following a run of bad results.

Girona has a tough visit to fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Girona is coming off a scoreless draw with Real Sociedad and a 4-0 loss at Madrid last weekend.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona faces tricky game at Celta Vigo before focusing on Napoli trip
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson becomes ill during Crystal Palace training session
    AP
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  4. “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy: Winless Himachal out to end the jinx in final league game against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona faces tricky game at Celta Vigo before focusing on Napoli trip
    AP
  2. South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  3. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  4. English clubs’ financial power detailed in UEFA review of $25BN European football economy
    AP
  5. Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona faces tricky game at Celta Vigo before focusing on Napoli trip
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson becomes ill during Crystal Palace training session
    AP
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  4. “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy: Winless Himachal out to end the jinx in final league game against Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment