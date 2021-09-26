Ansu Fati scores as Barcelona secures a comfortable 3-0 win

Barcelona finally managed to secure a win after two successive draws in La Liga with a convincing 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday.

Memphis Depay and Luke de Jong gave Barcelona the early leads, with the first goal coming from a penalty in the sixth minute.

Ansu Fati proved to be the super-sub as he scored the final goal of the match coming on in the 81st minute.

The Spanish side was without its manager who was given a two-match touchline ban for his dissent during Barcelona's fixture against Cadiz.

Barcelona began aggressively right from the front doubling its lead in the next ten minutes.

The second half, however, did not produce any more goals as Koeman's side successfully defended its lead till the final whistle.

This was a much needed win for Barcelona which was winless in its last three matches with a loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had asked for patience before the match and the win will be a respite for him.

La Liga leader Real Madrid, on the other hand, was held to a goalless draw against Emery's Villarreal.

Los Blancos still sits on top of the table with 17 points in seven games, while Barcelona climbed to fifth spot with 12 points.

Barcelona will look to prepare for its next match against Benfica in the Champions League while Real Madrid will go up against Moldovan side FC Sheriff on September 29.