Atletico re-signs Griezmann on loan, Barca loans De Jong

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday sensationally announced they had re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of a player they sold for a reported 120 million euros ($141.68 million) in 2019.

In a club statement, Atletico said, the deal includes an option for either club to extend the loan arrangement by a year.

Barca's statement also added that the deal contained an obligation to buy Griezmann, with LaLiga champions Atletico also paying the player's wages in full.

Local media reports in Spain put the purchase option at 40 million euros ($47.23 million).

Barca loans De Jong from Sevilla

Barcelona has reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign Dutch forward Luuk de Jong on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

De Jong, 31, arrives at the Nou Camp after two seasons in Andalucia, where he helped Sevilla to the 2020 Europa League crown and scored 10 goals in 69 LaLiga appearances.

Both the deals had been thrown into doubt with neither side announcing the move before the midnight CET deadline.

Local media said the delay was caused by a problem with LaLiga's transfer registration system, but the league confirmed they had received all relevant documentation in time and had not granted an extension for the deal to be completed.

Barca also announced they had registered Sergio Aguero after first-teamers Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets agreed to a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the following years of their deals.