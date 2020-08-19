Barcelona appoints Koeman as head coach

Barcelona has appointed Ronald Koeman as its next coach, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, as the Catalan looks to rebuild after its 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Koeman, who has left his role as manager of the Netherlands, has signed a two-year-deal with Barcelona, which sacked Quique Setien on Monday after he presided over the club's worst defeat ever in European competition.

Koeman, who will be officially presented at the Camp Nou stadium later on Wednesday, is dearly loved at Barca for his role in Johan Cruyff's hugely successful side known as the 'Dream Team' and for scoring the goal that delivered the club's first ever European Cup in 1992.

The defender later became the club's assistant coach before embarking on a career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga's Valencia.

“Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have come to an agreement for him to be the team's coach until 30 June 2022,” said Barca's statement.

“A club legend and Barca's hero at Wembley who gave fans their first European Cup, Koeman is coming back to the Camp Nou. But this time he will be in the dugout to lead the team.”

Dutch magic

Koeman worked wonders with the Dutch national team, leading it to 2019 UEFA Nations League final as well as earning qualification to the postponed European Championships after it had failed to reach Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

“Over the past two and a half years, I have done everything I can to achieve success with the team,” Koeman told the website of the Netherlands' soccer association, the KNVB.

“I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that. Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there.”

The KVNB's director Eric Gudde added: “We regret Ronald's decision, but respect his choice. In the period that Ronald has been national coach, he has achieved good results and given the team colour back in their cheeks after a number of difficult years.”

Assistant coach Dwight Lodeweges will act as interim national coach until the KNVB has appointed a successor.