Barcelona buys back Emerson from Real Betis

Barcelona announced the signing of Brazilian right back Emerson from Real Betis on Wednesday after exercising its option to buy back the player who it initially signed two and a half years ago.

Barca signed Emerson, 22, from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January 2019 in a deal the Catalan club described as a 'three way agreement' with Real Betis and Atletico.

Barca did not give financial details of the move although Spanish newspaper Marca said they had agreed to pay nine million euros to bring him to the Camp Nou while Betis will keep 20 per cent of the proceeds of any future sale.

ALSO READ | City ready to spend to replace Aguero, says chairman

Emerson made 79 appearances in all competitions for Betis, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

Emerson played more minutes than any Betis player last season as the Seville side finished sixth in La Liga to qualify for the Europa League.

The right back is the third player Barca have added to its squad for next season after signing striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia as free agents after both players ended their contracts with Manchester City.