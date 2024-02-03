MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023/24: Barcelona complaints about Madrid influencing referees ‘unprofessional’ says coach Ancelotti

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi Hernandez complained Friday about Real Madrid’s television channel broadcasting videos which criticised match officials.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 18:14 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the La Liga match against Getafe
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the La Liga match against Getafe | Photo Credit: AP
Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the La Liga match against Getafe | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Barcelona complaints over his club allegedly influencing La Liga referees were unprofessional.

Xavi said La Liga was “completely adulterated” because of the influence leaders Madrid supposedly exert on referees.

“I’m a professional and as such, I will not lower myself to that level, out of respect for Spanish football,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“Don’t ask more about that because I don’t want to lower myself (to that), it’s unprofessional.”

Real Madrid is 10 points clear of Barcelona, fourth, and city rivals Atletico Madrid, third, which visits the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Ancelotti may have to use a player out of position at centre-back for the derby clash if Antonio Rudiger does not recover from a knock.

With Eder Militao and David Alaba injured, Nacho Fernandez is currently Madrid’s only fit central defender.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played there in the past for Madrid but he is suspended.

“Rudiger has improved a lot ... we’ll look at him tomorrow and take a decision,” said Ancelotti.

Messi mania hits Hong Kong as thousands flock to Miami training

The coach said Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are his options if Rudiger is not fit.

“Camavinga has never played there but has the characteristics to,” added Ancelotti.

“He’s fast and strong in duels, they are the three options and I’m confident in all of them.”

