Barca president Laporta to ‘rethink everything’ if Super League doesn’t start in 1-2 years

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in December that European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, and its global counterpart, FIFA, breached EU law when they prevented 12 clubs from forming a Super League.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 13:12 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona president Joan Laporta during the press conference.
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona president Joan Laporta during the press conference. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said the European Super League could take off next season or at least by the 2025-26 campaign, but if it fails to, the La Liga side will have to reevaluate everything.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled in December that European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, and its global counterpart, FIFA, breached EU law when they prevented 12 clubs from forming a Super League.

However, clubs and leagues came together to denounce the project, committing to playing in competitions run by UEFA.

Barca, along with rivals Real Madrid, are the only clubs still supporting the breakaway Super League project.

“The Super League could start next season, or it will be in 2025-26, and if not, I will rethink everything,” Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1.

Manchester United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were the other five Premier League clubs involved before pulling out.

The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempted a similar move in future and each would be fined 25 million pounds ($32 million) for any such breakaway attempt.

“Whether or not the English come, I don’t care. They already have a Super League with the Premier League,” Laporta said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

