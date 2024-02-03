MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile

The event drew 30,000 fans who celebrated the return of the 36-year-old midfielder, who joined the club last month.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 09:01 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal waves a sword while riding a horse on to the pitch.
Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal waves a sword while riding a horse on to the pitch. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal waves a sword while riding a horse on to the pitch. | Photo Credit: AP

Chile’s Arturo Vidal returned to his boyhood club, Colo Colo, in eccentric fashion at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, arriving in a helicopter dressed as a king and riding a horse around the pitch holding a fake sword.

The event drew 30,000 fans who celebrated the return of the 36-year-old midfielder, who joined the club last month after stints with Brazilian sides Atletico Paranaense and Flamengo, where he won the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.

“Hello, my people. I’m very happy because you guys sold out the tickets on an exceptional day for me. I’m very nervous. I haven’t been able to sleep waiting for this day. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Vidal said on the pitch after getting off the helicopter on Thursday.

“I hope to repay you in every game I’m in. Surely, we will lift many titles together at the end of the year. Maybe win a Libertadores title, why not?” he added.

ALSO READ | Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg

Regarded as a Chilean soccer great, Vidal began his career at the age of 15 with Colo Colo and won three national titles with them.

He went on to play in Europe for clubs like Bayern Munich, winning three Bundesliga titles and two German Super Cups, and Barcelona where he won La Liga and a Spanish Super Cup.

He also won five Italian Serie A titles, one with Inter Milan and the rest with Juventus.

The Chilean international has 142 appearances for his country and has participated in two World Cups, 2010 and 2014. He is a two-time Copa America champion, winning in 2015 and in 2016, the ‘Centenario’ edition.

Related Topics

Arturo Vidal /

Colo Colo /

Flamengo /

Copa Libertadores /

Juventus /

Inter Milan /

Serie A /

Bayern Munich /

Barcelona /

Bundesliga /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson, Vinod aim to put Kerala in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India 336/6; Jaiswal eyes double hundred; new ball due for England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Joaquin Niemann opens LIV Golf season with 59 at Mayakoba
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek win in doubles to lead the US past Ukraine
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024: Nigeria beats Angola to advance to semifinals, DR Congo books berth with 3-1 win over Guinea
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son guides South Korea to semis with extra time winner against Australia
    Reuters
  5. Opposition to UEFA president Ceferin’s term limits vote looks to end with Romania pledging support
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson, Vinod aim to put Kerala in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India 336/6; Jaiswal eyes double hundred; new ball due for England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Joaquin Niemann opens LIV Golf season with 59 at Mayakoba
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek win in doubles to lead the US past Ukraine
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment