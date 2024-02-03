MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1: Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg

The France captain also missed a penalty in the first half before breaking the deadlock netting a blocked shot.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 08:11 IST , STRASBOURG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a goal and an assist as Paris St Germain secured a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg on Friday, extending their Ligue 1 lead to nine points.

PSG are top of the standings with 47 points, with second-placed Nice on 38 points. Nice face third-placed Brest, which has 35 points, on Sunday. Strasbourg are 10th with 25 points.

The match got off to an exciting start as, within a minute from kickoff, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a diving save to deny Moise Sahi’s close-range shot.

Following that, PSG earned a penalty minutes later due to a late tackle on forward Randal Kolo Muani by Lucas Perrin, with Strasbourg goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch saving Mbappe’s attempt.

PSG broke the deadlock after 31 minutes when Bellaarouch’s clearance was blocked by Marco Asensio before bouncing to Mbappe, who slotted it into the empty net.

ALSO READ | Premier League January transfer spending falls 88%: Report

Four minutes into the second half, PSG doubled its lead as Mbappe manoeuvred down the left, delivering a cross into the box for the unmarked Asensio who shot into the far bottom corner.

Strasbourg reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Dilane Bakwa volleyed in a cross at the back post, However, they couldn’t beat Donnarumma, who made several saves, securing the win for the visitors.

“If we analyse the match from the beginning, it’s a good match against a strong rival, in good form, especially at home,” PSG manager Luis Enrique said.

“We had a very positive mentality; when we needed to defend, we did it. Our goal is also to control the matches and know how to defend.”

PSG will next host Brest in the last 16 in the French Cup on Wednesday.

Related Topics

PSG /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Strasbourg /

Kylian Mbappe /

Marco Asensio

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Nigeria beats Angola to advance to semifinals, DR Congo books berth with 3-1 win over Guinea
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son guides South Korea to semis with extra time winner against Australia
    Reuters
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 10: What happened in the previous Kolkata derby?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1: Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Nigeria beats Angola to advance to semifinals, DR Congo books berth with 3-1 win over Guinea
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son guides South Korea to semis with extra time winner against Australia
    Reuters
  4. Opposition to UEFA president Ceferin’s term limits vote looks to end with Romania pledging support
    AP
  5. Haaland ready to start for the first time in two months, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Nigeria beats Angola to advance to semifinals, DR Congo books berth with 3-1 win over Guinea
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son guides South Korea to semis with extra time winner against Australia
    Reuters
  4. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 10: What happened in the previous Kolkata derby?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment