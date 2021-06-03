Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona hires Jordi Cruyff in sporting director role Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. Reuters BARCELONA 03 June, 2021 18:09 IST He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on August 1 to work at Barca. - REUTERS Reuters BARCELONA 03 June, 2021 18:09 IST Barcelona has appointed former player Jordi Cruyff as assistant sporting director, strengthening the bond between the club and the Dutchman's late father Johan.Jordi Cruyff, who made 54 appearances for Barca's first team, has worked as a sporting director and coach at several clubs since retiring as a player. He will leave his role as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen on August 1 to work at Barca.ALSO READ | Barcelona buys back Emerson from Real Betis Johan Cruyff was one of Barcelona's best players and a revolutionary coach who masterminded their first European Cup win in 1992.He died in 2016 and the club have since built a statue of him outside the Camp Nou and named their youth team's stadium after him. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.