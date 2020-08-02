Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona president backs Setién, sees Xavi as future coach Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that the club is not looking to part ways with current coach Quique Setien. AP 02 August, 2020 12:42 IST Former Barcelona player and current Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez. - Getty Images AP 02 August, 2020 12:42 IST Barcelona’s club president has not lost faith in coach Quique Setien, while leaving the door open for Xavi Hernŕndez as a future coach.Josep Bartomeu told Spanish sports daily Sport in an interview on Saturday that “at no moment did we think about a coaching change” despite Barcelona’s poor finish to the Spanish league season.Setişn replaced Ernesto Valverde in January and Barcelona was top when the league was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But his team stumbled once the competition resumed, and Real Madrid won its first title in three years. Spanish football federation open to 24-team second tier for 2020-21 season "When we hired him, we told him it was a project for this season and the next,” Bartomeu said. “Judging a coach based on a few months, in the middle of a pandemic, is difficult. Like (Barcelona midfielder) Arturo Vidal said, he and the players have had little time to know each other and work together.”Barcelona hosts Napoli next weekend after Lionel Messi’s team drew 1-1 in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League match at Napoli.Bartomeu confirmed that the club had earlier approached Xavi in the winter about taking Valverde’s place."Xavi will coach Barca one day,” Bartomeu said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos