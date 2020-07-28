Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz tests positive for coronavirus Real Madrid said forward Mariano Diaz was in “perfect health condition” and was following health protocols and was confined at his home. AP MADRID 28 July, 2020 18:16 IST Mariano Diaz played only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last had been against Getafe in the Spanish league on July 2. - AP AP MADRID 28 July, 2020 18:16 IST Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.Madrid said Mariano was in “perfect health condition” and was following health protocols. He was confined at his home, the club said.ALSO READ| Adam Lallana excited by Brighton ambition The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title - the club’s first in three years.The club said players “returned to work under strict health safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”The 26-year-old Mariano played only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last had been against Getafe in the Spanish league on July 2. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos