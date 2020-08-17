Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona sacks Quique Setien after Champions League humiliation Barcelona was knocked out of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League with a 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals in Lisbon, Portugal. Team Sportstar 17 August, 2020 23:51 IST Quique Setien was already under the scanner after overseeing a derailed Barcelona campaign in La Liga and this defeat proved to be the final nail in the coffin for him. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 17 August, 2020 23:51 IST Barcelona has sacked head coach Quique Setien following the 8-2 Champions League quarterfinals drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich."The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first team coach," Barca announced. "This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days."Setien was appointed in January this year following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde. The former Real Betis manager was unable to inspire a turnaround with the the Catalan club seeing poor form following the restart, and ultimately losing out on the La Liga title to arch-rival Real Madrid.Under Setien, Barcelona won 16 of the 25 matches across all competitions while it lost five of them.According to various reports, the Catalan club is expected to appoint Ronald Koeman as Setien's successor. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos