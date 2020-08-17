Barcelona sacks Quique Setien after Champions League humiliation

Barcelona has sacked head coach Quique Setien following the 8-2 Champions League quarterfinals drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first team coach," Barca announced. "This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days."

Setien was appointed in January this year following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde. The former Real Betis manager was unable to inspire a turnaround with the the Catalan club seeing poor form following the restart, and ultimately losing out on the La Liga title to arch-rival Real Madrid.

Under Setien, Barcelona won 16 of the 25 matches across all competitions while it lost five of them.

According to various reports, the Catalan club is expected to appoint Ronald Koeman as Setien's successor.