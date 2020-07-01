Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Messi, Suarez, start; Griezmann on the bench

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium on Tuesday.

The team line-ups are out!

BARCELONA XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (G), Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez, Ricard Puig.

COACH: Quique Setien.

ATLETICO MADRID XI: Jan Oblak (G), Santiago Arias, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Carlos Munoz, Thomas Partey, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Diego Costa.

COACH: Diego Simeone.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Barcelona coach Quique Setien has said he does not always see eye-to-eye with his squad as its La Liga title bid threatens to unravel following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Second-placed Barca trails Real Madrid by two points with six games to go and faces a gruelling match at home to third-placed Atletico Madrid on Tuesday which it needs to win to stay in close contention in the title race.

“It’s true that you often have arguments with players as you do in everyday life and that’s nothing new,” Setien told a virtual news conference on Monday.

“I was not an easy player to deal with and I understand this perfectly well. What we have to do is try to convince everyone that we have to defend a common idea,” added the former Atletico Madrid, Logrones and Racing Santander midfielder.

Footage of the Celta match showed Lionel Messi ignoring instructions from assistant Eder Sarabia during the water break.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid continued its surge towards Champions League qualification last week by winning 1-0 at Levante to climb to third in La Liga.

Since matches restarted in Spain almost two weeks ago, Atletico has taken 10 points from a possible 12 and moved six points clear of fifth, as its top-four rivals have crumbled around it.

"The next game will be really tough, like every time we play in Barcelona. Now it is time to rest and prepare so that we arrive in the best possible shape," Atleti manager Diego Simeone said.