La Liga: Barcelona title hopes end after Celta Vigo loss

Barcelona saw its hopes of winning La Liga extinguished as it was beaten 2-1 at home by Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Barca was dominant in the first half and deservedly took the lead through Lionel Messi after 27 minutes in what could be the Argentine's final game at the Camp Nou given his unresolved contractual situation. Messi expertly headed Sergio Busquets' precise cross past Ivan Villar to make it 30 league goals for the season on 27 minutes.

"We hope that this won't be his last game here at the Camp Nou, but it is a decision that he needs to make," defender Jordi Alba said.

"We were really good in the first half, they didn't really create much and took their one chance when they got it. We had the game under control but in the second half we just lost our heads a bit. They played really good football and made it difficult for us and their second goal was unlucky for us."

Indeed, Celta equalised against the run of play 11 minutes later as Santi Mina fired in from the edge of the box following a pacey counter-attack to stun the host. Defender Ronald Araujo went close with a header after the restart as Barca tried in vain to retake the lead.

However, the home team found itself in trouble when Clement Lenglet was dismissed with six minutes to play and ultimately paid the price for the Frenchman's rash decision making.

With just one minute of normal time left, Mina netted his second of the game to condemn the Catalans to at best a third-placed finish in Ronald Koeman's first season in charge.

Barca is third on 76 points, four behind Real Madrid in second with one game remaining and two ahead of Sevilla in fourth.