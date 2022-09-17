Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga: When, where to watch; Live streaming info; Predicted XI; Team news

Starting lineups out! Barcelona XI: Stegen (GK), Araujo, Dembele, Pedri, Lewandowski, Memphis, Kessie, De jong, Kounde, Eric, Balde. Elche XI: Badia (GK), Clerc, Bigas, Gonzalo, Palacios, Gumbau, J.N, Guti, Fidel, Boye, Morente

Barcelona will look to win five La Liga matches in a row when it faces Elche at the Camp Nou on Saturday, August 17.

Barca is currently second in the table, two points behind the leader and arch-rival Real Madrid. Elche is in 19th and has picked up just a point from its first five games of the season.

Xavi’s Barcelona will be coming into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League. It was a match where the Catalan side had a plethora of chances, especially in the first half but could not take them. The missed chances came back to bite Barca as early second-half goals by Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane sealed the win for the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona enjoys a good record against Elche. It has won six of its last La Liga matches against Elche including a 3-2 win at Camp Nou last season.

Form Guide (In La Liga) Barcelona: D-W-W-W-W Elche: L-D-L-L-L

Team news

Xavi will have a fully fit squad for the match provided there aren’t any last-minute injuries. Robert Lewandowski, who failed to score against his former club Bayern Munich in Barca’s 2-0 defeat, has had a stellar start to his La Liga season, netting six goals already.

Elche will miss the services of Gonzalo Verdu who is out with a groin problem. Gerard Gumbau will also miss out on the chance to play against his former club after picking up a hamstring problem against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona vs Elche Predicted XI Barcelona: Ter Stegen (GK); Bellerin, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; F Torres, Lewandowski, Dembele Elche: Badia (GK); Lirola, Roco, Bigas, Mercau; Collado, Fidel; Quina, Ponce, Milla; Boye