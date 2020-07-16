La-Liga Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga LIVE: Team news, lineups, head-to-head Follow the LIVE score, updates of the La Liga 2019-20 season between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 July, 2020 23:34 IST Barcelona will look to push Real Madrid until the final match of season with a win over Osasuna. - reuters Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 July, 2020 23:34 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou. Head-to-head: Osasuna has faced Barcelona in 35 games and has won only 5 of them so far. Its last win at Camp Nou was way back in March, 2009. Jagoba Arrasate's men have picked up 21 points on the road and lost seven away games, which is impressive for the newly-promotes side. They will look to the 2-2 draw against Barcelona early in the season for inspiration.Team News: Barcelona might not have Antoine Griezmann available for the tie after the France international complained about the thigh strain in the game against Valladolid where he was subbed off at half-time. Luis Suarez could be back in the starting XI after starting the Valladolid match from bench while young midfielder Frenkie de Jong could return to the team for the first time since June after being sidelined due to a calf injury. For Osasuna, Jose Arnaiz, Nacho Vidal and Kike Barja could start Robert Ibanez, Unai Garcia and Ruben Garcia are in doubt for the clash. Form Guide: Barcelona - DDWWW ,Osasuna - WWDLWWhat's at stake: Successful defence of the league title look almost impossible for Quique Setien who will look to keep Real Madrid waiting until the final matchday. A win would take Barca one point behind the leader which has the opportunity to win the league if beats Villarreal. Osasuna, which is 11th in the table, has the chance to jump to ninth if it can beat Barcelona today.La Liga official Facebook will be live streaming the Barcelona vs Osasuna match from 12.30 am (IST) on Friday.