Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid for second spell as manager

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti as its new head coach to replace Zinadine Zidane for the next three seasons.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Carlo Ancelotti will be the club's first-team coach for the next three seasons. The ceremonial signing of the contract will take place tomorrow (June 2) with club president Florentino Perez at Real Madrid City, after which Ancelotti will address the media from 6pm (CET) in an online press conference," said a statement on the club's website.

Ancelotti took over the reigns at Everton in December 2019 and led the club to a 10th place finish in his first full season in charge.

READ | Zidane on Madrid exit: I feel the club no longer has faith in me

The Italian will return to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell in charge after he first joined in 2013 before being sacked in 2015. The31-year-old led the club to its 10th Champions League crown, a Copa del Rey, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Zidane left the post after a trophy-less 2020-21 season in what was his own second stint with Madrid.

The 61-year-old is one of three coaches, along with former Liverpool manager Bob Paisley and Zidane, to have won the European Cup or Champions League on three occasions, having also led AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007.

He has also coached Juventus, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich in his 26-year managerial career.

(With inputs from Reuters)