La Liga: Eder Militao extends Real Madrid deal

Militao, 26, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Porto in 2019 but has played just one game this season due to a knee injury.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 20:59 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Eder Militao of Real Madrid looks dejected after Valentin Castellanos of Girona FC scores the team’s second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF
FILE PHOTO: Eder Militao of Real Madrid looks dejected after Valentin Castellanos of Girona FC scores the team’s second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Eder Militao of Real Madrid looks dejected after Valentin Castellanos of Girona FC scores the team's second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil defender Eder Militao has signed a contract extension to 2028 with Real Madrid, the Spanish giant announced on Tuesday.

Militao, 26, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Porto in 2019 but has played just one game this season due to a knee injury.

Militao has won the Champions League once and La Liga twice during his spell in the Spanish capital.

According to Spanish media, Militao’s new contract includes a release clause worth hundreds of million euros, similar to those of team-mates Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Last month Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti signed a new deal to stay with the club until 2026, ending speculation that he would take over the Brazil job.

