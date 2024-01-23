MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Benzema feels under ‘pressure’, wants to leave Saudi club - reports

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who was one of the highest-profile signings of the Saudi league last year returned to the club 17 days late after its mid-season break.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 20:48 IST , Riyadh - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema reacts after Al Ahly’s Emam Ashour scores its third goal during a Club World Cup match.
Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema reacts after Al Ahly’s Emam Ashour scores its third goal during a Club World Cup match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Ittihad’s Karim Benzema reacts after Al Ahly’s Emam Ashour scores its third goal during a Club World Cup match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Karim Benzema wants to leave his Saudi club Al-Ittihad after a bust-up with management, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid striker held a “raging” meeting with the club and its Argentinian coach Marcelo Gallardo last Friday, the source said.

Benzema told his coach and club management “he doesn’t feel he is able to give his best because of the current pressure at Ittihad”.

“Benzema asked to leave Ittihad temporarily to change the atmosphere,” the source added.

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another Saudi Pro League club but he has refused, the source added.

Contacted by AFP, Benzema’s entourage declined to comment.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who was one of the highest-profile signings of the Saudi league last year and is reportedly being paid 100 million euros ($109 million) a season, returned to the club 17 days late after its mid-season break.

ALSO READ: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament

He has since been training alone in Jeddah, according to the source, not allowed for “discipline reasons” to rejoin his team-mates who are at a training camp in Dubai.

Reports in England say Premier League club Chelsea would be keen to take Benzema on loan in the current transfer window.

His former club in France, Lyon, could not afford his wages, according to its spokesman.

He said a possible loan deal for Benzema “had never been studied or considered”, adding: “It is not at all within Lyon’s financial means.”

A source close to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Al-Ittihad and three other Saudi clubs, said anyway “there is no option that Benzema leaves this month”.

Benzema has scored nine goals in the Saudi Pro League this season, but is well behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted 20 times for Al-Nassr.

Al-Ittihad is seventh in the division after three successive defeats. It has scored the fewest goals and conceded the most of the four teams owned by the PIF.

The league is due to resume on February 7.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karim Benzema /

Saudi Pro League /

Al Ittihad /

Lyon /

Chelsea /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan leads U Mumba 27-26 with 10 minutes remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Benzema feels under ‘pressure’, wants to leave Saudi club - reports
    AFP
  3. Sinner powers past Rublev to set up Djokovic showdown
    Reuters
  4. Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia
    Reuters
  5. Satwik-Chirag pair regains World No. 1 ranking
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Benzema feels under ‘pressure’, wants to leave Saudi club - reports
    AFP
  2. Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Syria lands 1-0 knockout punch on India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Udinese has to play home game without fans for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan’s Maignan
    AP
  5. AFCON 2024: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan leads U Mumba 27-26 with 10 minutes remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Benzema feels under ‘pressure’, wants to leave Saudi club - reports
    AFP
  3. Sinner powers past Rublev to set up Djokovic showdown
    Reuters
  4. Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia
    Reuters
  5. Satwik-Chirag pair regains World No. 1 ranking
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment