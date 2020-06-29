La-Liga La Liga LIVE: Hazard, Isco start for Real Madrid against Espanyol Catch all the LIVE score, updates and commentary of the La Liga match between Espanyol and Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 June, 2020 01:30 IST Real Madrid will look to establish a two-point lead over Barcelona in the table. - ap Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 June, 2020 01:30 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the La Liga match between Espanyol and Real Madrid at the RCDE Stadium. The players take to the pitch as Zinedine Zidane looks on nervously.Can Real take advantage of Barca slip? Barcelona failed to win at Celta Vigo for the fifth year running giving Zinedine Zidane's the chance to establish a two-point lead at the top with six matches remaining. The Frenchman has made changes across the pitch benched Odriozola, Gareth Bale, Vinicus Jr for Daniel Carvajal, Isco, Eden Hazard and Federico Valverde while Luka Modric is suspended for the tie.Line-ups:Espanyol (3-4-3): Diego Lopez; Gomez, Bernardo, Cabrera; Didac, Embarba, David Lopez, Roca; Darder, Wu Lei, Tomas Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Isco; Hazard, Benzema, ValverdeREAD: The effect of COVID-19 on sports academies and coaches Form Guide: Espanyol - DLLDW, Real Madrid- DWWWWWhat's at stake: Real Madrid will be looking to open up a two-point lead over Barcelona with 6 matches to go after the defending champion was held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo. A win would take Madrid back to top while a draw would see it remain above Barcelona on account of superior goal difference. Espanyol, which is at the bottom of the table, could leap-frog Leganes and Mallorca to 18th. A draw could see the Barcelona-based side move up a place.RELATED: Artificial crowd noise: a pre-recorded carnival as football returns The live streaming of Espanyol vs Real Madrid will begin at 1.30 am (IST) Monday on La-Liga's official Facebook page.