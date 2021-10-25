FC Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong ruled out with a Hamstring strain

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has a hamstring strain in his right thigh and will be unavailable for selection till he recovers, as confirmed by the La Liga side on Monday.

MEDICAL NEWS | First team player F. de Jong has a right hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will dictate his return. pic.twitter.com/ZzdB6ncQGa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2021

The Netherlands international has made 11 appearances for Barcelona and was in the starting eleven in the El Classico at home.

However, he was subbed off in the 77th minute to be replaced by Sergio Roberto.

The injury will be bad news for Ronald Koeman who is under further scrutiny after Barcelona’s loss against rival Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Barcelona plays Rayo Vallecano next on October 27, a side that sits two plays above it on the league table.