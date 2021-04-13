Florentino Perez to remain Real Madrid president until 2025

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will remain in charge of the club until 2025. The club said on Tuesday that he was named for a sixth term as president after being the sole candidate during the latest elections.

Perez’s first stint as president was from 2000 to 2006. After a brief gap of three years, his next term began in 2009. Under his command, Real has won 26 titles, including five Champions League trophies and five Club World Cups.

A Madrid club statement said: "A single candidate was validated by the electoral committee and D. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is proclaimed president."

Perez, the head of construction group ACS, had already been re-elected unopposed twice -- in 2013 and 2017. He has completed 17 years in charge of Los Blancos.

Perez was the man behind Real’s 'Galacticos' era during his first spell as president and he is currently overseeing the renovation of the historic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.